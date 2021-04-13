Companies / Industrials

WATCH: How Renergen signed its first helium sales deal

Renergen CEO Stefano Marani talks to Business Day TV about the company’s first direct helium deal

13 April 2021 - 07:56 Business Day TV
Renergen CEO Stefano Marani. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Renergen CEO Stefano Marani. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Renergen has clinched its first direct helium supply deal with an unnamed global automotive player.

The group is also mum on the cost of the deal but says that by 2024, if you buy a German premium brand car, chances are Renergen will be powering the airbags.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Renergen CEO Stefano Marani for more about the deal.

