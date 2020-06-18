Life / Travel Wild times for SA’s luxury safari industry The luxury safari industry has been hit hard by the pandemic. Tess Paterson considers its current state and future BL PREMIUM

Right now, under Level Three lockdown, South Africa’s SA’s game lodges are eerily quiet right now. No bustling preparations for candlelit dinners in a dry riverbed. No sipping of whisky around a gently crackling fire as guests recall sightings. No energetic teams of guides, trackers, chefs and hosts who make the SA safari such an exceptional experience.

Just before the lockdown in March, I was one of a lucky few who visited Shumbalala Game Lodge in Limpopo’s Thornybush Nature Reserve. For three sublime days we were disconnected from the coming storm, and from the braying, politicking chaos that continues to upend our world.