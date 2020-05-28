EDITORIAL: What ‘relief’? Government chokes tourism

Last week Federica Aletti, who runs Shikwaru Adventures, finally got the e-mail she’d been waiting for from the "tourism relief fund". For nine years, she and her husband had been running private tours, ranging from cycle tours around Soweto to trips to Victoria Falls. With her ability to speak Spanish and French, the tours had been a hit with foreign tourists.

Then Covid-19 hit, and the government froze everything — including flights and all tourism.

At the time, tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said the relief fund would be created and funded with R200m, to help small companies survive. "We are committed to seeing the sector being able to pick up the pieces, post-Covid [so] our role will be to respond and support the industry," she said.

But when Aletti opened the e-mail, it read: "We regret to inform you that your application to the tourism relief fund has been declined". The reason given: "fraudulent document".

"This is obviously not true," says Aletti. "We weren’t given any more explanation, and they have simply ignored our e-mails."

It’s a body blow for her business, which consists of four people, including her husband. "We’re not earning anything. We do have a little bit of money but can we survive if this continues? Not at all," she says. She was relying on the relief fund to keep her afloat until tourism resurfaces.