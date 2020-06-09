CHRIS GILMOUR: SA must be persuaded not to strangle fledgling tourism industry
If inbound tourism only opens by February, there will most likely not be a travel industry left to speak of
09 June 2020 - 16:12
Our present level 3 of lockdown permits limited business air travel, enabling certain elements of tourism, such as car rental and some hotel operations, to get running again. But under the government’s risk-adjusted strategy for lifting restrictions, full inbound international tourism is not set to return until level 1 is reached, with suggestions that level 1 might not materialise until February.
However, private-sector tourism body, The Tourism Business Council of SA (TBCSA), is set on pulling back that timeline quite dramatically. It has been lobbying government intensely with a view to opening inbound tourism significantly faster, hopefully by start of September.
