A tale of two whiskies

These two new limited edition whiskies are the perfect pressie for anyone mad about malt. But don’t take our word for it. We asked the master distillers behind them why these bottles are worth the spend …

A sip of shiraz

Over a career spanning more than 35 years, master distiller Andy Watts is on a mission to put African whisky on the world stage. He’s taken Bain’s Cape Mountain Whisky to the US, and is about to launch a premium 12-year-old bottling of Three Ships into Europe and the UK.

Local whisky lovers have the chance to snap up the latest in his limited edition Master’s Collection of unique cask finishes. This fifth outing, an eight-year-old Three Ships malt, has spent an additional three years in shiraz casks. The result? A whisky marrying ripe red fruit with the peat, smoke and spice that defines much of the Three Ships portfolio.