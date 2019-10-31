SA’s bright young winemakers

Tremayne Smith — The Blacksmith

With his thick beard and armful of tattoos, Smith resembles a rock star or modern chef more than he does most winemakers. He takes his ink as seriously as his wines, enough to have all his labels illustrated by his tattoo artist. With names like Reap What You Sow or Barebones, they make for a distinctive and beautiful range when lined up.

Like so many artisan producers, he sources fruit from all over the Cape to make a diverse selection. He works with grapes like durif, colombard and carignan and isn’t afraid to experiment with skin contact when making white wine (essentially making a white wine like a red wine) or to produce pétillant naturel sparkling wines (only one fermentation, as opposed to wines in the Champagne method), among other techniques.

Chris Alheit — Alheit Vineyards

Only a handful of wines are released with urgent anticipation each year, with market demand far outweighing supply and only the lucky few getting an allocation, often just a single case. Every wine Chris Alheit produces fits into this category. Yet for one of the Cape’s most revered winemakers, he is incredibly modest.

Quiet-spoken and humble, his decision years ago to focus on the numerous old chenin blanc vineyards scattered around the Cape has played a large part in his success. It was Cartology, a wine made from old vine chenin with a touch of sémillon, that established him and is still today what many believe to be the best white blend in the country.

He has since released several single-vineyard wines with names like Magnetic North Mountain Makstok, Fire By Night and Nautical Dawn, made from low-yielding vineyards difficult to farm, but clearly worth the effort.