Edinburgh’s finest whisky watering holes

While craft breweries and artisanal gin distilleries are claiming a growing share of Edinburgh’s thirsty throats, it’s whisky that remains the heart and soul of the city’s watering holes. From the cosy pubs on the cobbled streets of the Old Town to well-worn barstools in the city’s finest hotels, you’re never far from a fine whisky locker in Edinburgh.

The Devil’s Advocate, in the Old Town up on the hillside, is famed for its whisky cocktails, while Usquabae’s "whisky library" has a memorable collection of single malts from distilleries long since closed or mothballed. It’s also just steps from the shops and restaurants of Princes Street and the pathways of the public gardens.

At this time of year you’ll certainly need a little something warming your insides if you plan to plod the pavements, discovering the medieval ramparts of Edinburgh Castle, grand Holyrood Palace or the winding track up Calton Hill. With the North Sea wind whipping in off the Firth of Forth you’ll soon want to put away your guidebook and seek solace in a wee dram.

There are surely few better places to start than the cosy SCOTCH Bar atThe Balmoral Hotel. The Balmoral opened in 1902, welcoming well-heeled guests stepping off the steam trains at nearby Waverley Station. Today those visitors are more likely to be fresh off the Old Course at St Andrews, just an hour to the north. Or perhaps, like me, tossed through the front door by an icy autumn wind.

In SCOTCH all eyes are on the whisky "keep" that dominates one side of the small ground-floor bar. There are more than 500 malts on offer here, one of the largest collections in the city, but senior whisky ambassador Cameron Ewen has a crack team of whisky ambassadors to talk guests through them all.