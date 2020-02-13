WINE: A marvellous merlot

The move is a first for Grande Provence. It has traditionally included merlot in its flagship Bordeaux-style blend, but the estate’s up-and-coming young winemaker, Thys Smit, deemed it worthy of also being presented as a single-varietal wine.

"With its fruit purity, elegance and complexity, [this merlot] has evolved into an elegant, standalone wine in our portfolio," he says. "The vineyard is fanned by lovely, cooling sea breezes, which lead to smaller berry formation with a lot of concentration. This allows us to extract and develop an elegant tannin structure."

Smit says he has a particular fondness for merlot. (And he’s probably youthful enough to have never seen Sideways!)

Soft and subtle, the Grande Provence merlot 2018 is a smooth, medium-bodied wine that’s extremely easy to drink right now, but will also reward cellaring.

It’s available from the estate’s online store at R165 a bottle.