Drinks: wine not?

For wine drinkers, this is chiefly a chance to sample "great wines that may very well not have been released otherwise", Cope says. His favourite among the first three wines is Mr Fantastic 2017, a white blend of 64% clairette blanche, 29% viognier and 7% chenin blanc that was entirely naturally made. "Perhaps due to seasonality (aka a crazy hot summer) I’ve consumed more of the Mr Fantastic than of the other wines," he says. "It’s a skin-contact wine [one that is fermented together with grape skins], so it’s more interesting than most whites."

Also available now are Ghost & The Darkness Red 2015, built on cinsault (77%) with cabernet franc (15%) and cabernet sauvignon (8%), and "inspired by classic old blends of the Cape, popular 50 to 60 years ago —wines that aged exceptionally well", as well as Disturbance Red 2016, made by one of the Cape’s most revered white wine producers.

There are more wines in the works, with "a super-fresh style of syrah up next", says Cope.

The three offerings feature fabulously fresh label designs by Chris Moore and Ben Eagle. "We’re going to work with a different SA illustrator on each set from now on," Cope says.

• R165 a bottle from publik.co.za