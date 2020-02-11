MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Government is ignoring its golden goose industry
In the absence of any state assistance the Cape wine industry survives, but it doesn’t always flourish
11 February 2020 - 15:11
Once a year — pretty much at the start of the vintage — the great and good of the wine industry gather in Cape Town for the VinPro Symposium. Organised by the grape producers’ official organisation, it aims to give growers and winemakers a real sense of focus before the year gathers pace.
While there’s not much a producer can do in late January to influence the quality of the crop ripening on the vines, there’s no harm in stimulating a little thought. In an industry where lead times are counted more in decades than in months, you can never start soon enough.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now