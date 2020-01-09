Wines to look out for this year

Wade Bales Regional Series Stellenbosch Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

Cape-based wine merchant and négociant (a marketer who selects wines from various estates) Wade Bales has expanded his acclaimed Regional Series with a cabernet sauvignon that captures the best of Stellenbosch.

"I love the idea of regional diversity, identifying what each wine region is great at, what it’s naturally gifted with, and then focusing our efforts on that style of wine," Bales says.

As with the 2018 release of his Constantia White, a Bordeaux-style blend of sauvignon blanc and sémillon, Bales assembled an all-star cast of winemakers from Stellenbosch for this latest release.

They are Abrie Beeslaar (Kanonkop), Louis Strydom (Ernie Els wines), José Condé (Stark-Condé), Morné Vrey (Delaire Graff) and Nico van der Merwe, who each selected their best barrel samples from a year that has already been deemed a superb vintage for Stellenbosch. The samples were then tasted, tested and blended to create a single wine that is expressive of the region.

The wines in the final blend come from vineyards stretching from Jonkershoek to Helderberg. They offer a true snapshot of premium Stellenbosch cabernet. No wonder it bagged five stars in the 2020 Platter’s Wine Guide.

• Available in a wooden six-bottle collector’s box for R2,700 (R450 a bottle), wadebales.co.za

The. Cabernet Franc 2015

This varietal has a low profile in SA, especially bottled on its own. But the collaboration, now in its second vintage, between Niels Verburg, of Luddite Wines outside the Overberg town of Bot River, and Brian Smith, of Elgin Ridge Wines in the Elgin Valley, aims to change that.