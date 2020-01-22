MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Going dry in January takes moderation to excess
New Year’s resolutions include wishful thinking relating to alcohol, and almost all of them are about drinking less
22 January 2020 - 05:08
Someone once described New Year’s resolutions as “a to-do list for the first week of January”. That would certainly be true for me — so much so that it’s been a long time since I even thought of compiling one, and several incarnations since I stuck to one for more than a month.
I’m always amazed — and impressed — when folk who are not naive go to the trouble of composing a numbered list of resolutions and then proceed to publish their “notes to self”.
