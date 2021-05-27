Plugging Eskom’s R400bn black hole
Eskom is paying about R2bn a week to keep on top of its debt repayments. It’s an unsustainable burden, yet there seems to be a lack of urgency in finding a solution
27 May 2021 - 05:00
Two-billion rand. It’s enough to foot the bill for about 4.3-million child support grants, purchase several hundred thousand vaccines, or put 50,000 pupils through a year of public schooling.
For Eskom, it’s just another week of debt repayments — repayments that will total R96bn this year alone...
