How green tech can save Eskom Advances in renewables and energy storage — and rapidly decreasing prices — may offer SA's struggling power utility a lifeline

Eskom is simply too big to fail. The consequences of that would be enormous for SA, its sovereign debt, its credit ratings and the economy as a whole.

But what if you could turn Eskom’s R402bn debt — and the need to find a cleaner source of power — into an advantage, and access significant tranches of global green investment funds?..