Lockdown day 235: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises by 1,245 to 752,269, there have been 695,496 recoveries and 20,314 deaths to date

17 November 2020 - 07:00

Lockdown day 235: Pictures of the day

Former president Jacob Zuma appearing at Zondo Commission of Inquiry in Parktown, Johannesburg
5 hours ago

