G20 lays out wider Covid-19 debt relief

The Covid-19 pandemic is straining the finances of some developing countries

G20 finance ministers have agreed for the first time on a new joint framework for restructuring government debt, anticipating that the coronavirus pandemic will leave some poor countries in need of deep relief.

The Covid-19 pandemic is straining the finances of some developing countries and the G20 ministers said on Friday they recognise that more will need to be done to help them than the current temporary debt freeze, which will be extended until June 30 2021.