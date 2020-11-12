National / Health Adcock pledges to help speed up access to Covid-19 therapeutics Drugmaker joins international coalition to speed up access for low and middle-income countries BL PREMIUM

SA pharmaceutical manufacturer Adcock Ingram has joined an international coalition of generic drugmakers pledging to work together to accelerate access to Covid-19 treatments for low and middle-income countries via the non-profit Medicines Patent Pool (MPP).

The MPP was launched 10 years ago by the global health initiative Unitaid, funded by a levy on airline tickets. It has previously struck deals with several pharmaceutical companies to share their patents on treatments for HIV, tuberculosis, and hepatitis C with generic manufacturers in low and middle-income countries, including Adcock Ingram, which signed an agreement to make the HIV treatment dolutegravir.