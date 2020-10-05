Lockdown day 192: Latest Covid-19 numbers

The answer is: some. Despite heavy Covid-induced losses, it seems selected retail-focused Reits are still worth a punt
Judge hands down a stinging rebuke of Lindiwe Zulu’s department of social development, over the decision of its Eastern Cape department to halt all payments for 25 non-governmental organisations ...
Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises by 1,573 to 681,289
How four months wiped out 10 years of jobs growth, and created millions of new grant recipients
Eating outdoors is the way to go this Covid-tinged summer season. The winelands were made for it — but there are other great options countrywide too
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.