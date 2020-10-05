News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 192: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 681,289, there have been 614,781 recoveries and 16,976 deaths to date

05 October 2020 - 07:00

