Expenditure on Cuban doctors actually a saving, says Zweli Mkhize
04 October 2020 - 18:36
Health minister Zweli Mkhize has defended the government’s expenditure on Cuban doctors, saying their remuneration is actually a “saving” since they are paid less than other specialists with the same skills.
The state has thus far spent close to R120m on the salaries of 187 Cuban doctors who arrived in April to help in the response to Covid-19. Their deployment is scheduled to run until April 2021, costing the state R440m for the 12 months.
