National

Treasury publishes Covid-19 PPE procurement dashboard

03 October 2020 - 08:13 Nomahlubi Jordaan
The National Treasury has published an interactive Covid-19 procurement data dashboard, which is accessible to the public. Picture: 123rf/PSTEDRAK
The National Treasury has published an interactive Covid-19 procurement data dashboard, which is accessible to the public. Picture: 123rf/PSTEDRAK

The National Treasury has instructed government departments to report on Covid-19 spend using a format that will allow data to be shared with the public.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a directive to state departments in August to submit full information regarding Covid-19 procurement.

“We have since published an interactive Covid-19 procurement data dashboard, which provides more details regarding the previously published reports,” the Treasury said in a statement.

According to the Treasury, the dashboard provides information regarding the actual commodity purchased, the quantities and price per item. It enables filtering of the data per supplier across all organs of state that reported.

This includes the actual items that have been bought such as face masks and total order amounts.

The new interactive dashboard details all transactions related to PPE procurement. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new interactive dashboard details all transactions related to PPE procurement. Picture: SUPPLIED

The categories of the dashboard include:

  • Report summary: summary of the information submitted;
  •  Item spend: indicates how much was spent on a particular item by an organ of state;
  •  Supplier details: lists total order amount received by the supplier;
  •  Supplier analysis: lists all directors' names for the suppliers, and;
  • Submission details: provides a list of all transactions submitted, allowing for downloading and further analysis.

“We will continue to stimulate good governance through transparency in all stages of procurement,” the Treasury said.

The dashboard can be accessed here.

TimesLIVE

Gauteng taking disciplinary steps over Covid-19 graft

Irregularities relating to PPE procurement and tenders are being investigated by the SIU, says premier David Makhura
National
1 week ago

SIU interdicts Eastern Cape health department from paying for scooters

Company that won the tender to supply the vehicles has still not delivered fully, court is told in papers
National
1 week ago

Anti-corruption hotline active during lockdown

The national anti-corruption hotline has received thousands of allegations over social grant fraud and procurement irregularities
National
2 weeks ago

This is how KwaZulu-Natal spent R2.1bn on Covid-19

Premier Sihle Zikalala has released a report on owners and directors of companies awarded Covid-19 contracts
National
3 weeks ago

Most PPE suppliers given government contracts were not tax compliant, says Sars

Most companies awarded personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders by government departments were not tax compliant, SA Revenue Service (Sars ...
National
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zuma ally Thoshan Panday charged with corruption ...
National
2.
Regulator clarifies forex trading rules after ...
National
3.
Hefty push to redistribute land to black farmers
National
4.
Ramaphosa says he gave Mapisa-Nqakula verbal ...
National
5.
Failing government support scheme leaves spaza ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.