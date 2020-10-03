Treasury publishes Covid-19 PPE procurement dashboard

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a directive to state departments in August to submit full information regarding Covid-19 procurement.

“We have since published an interactive Covid-19 procurement data dashboard, which provides more details regarding the previously published reports,” the Treasury said in a statement.

According to the Treasury, the dashboard provides information regarding the actual commodity purchased, the quantities and price per item. It enables filtering of the data per supplier across all organs of state that reported.

This includes the actual items that have been bought such as face masks and total order amounts.