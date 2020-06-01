News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 66: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rise to 32,683, there have been 16,809 recoveries and 683 deaths in total

01 June 2020 - 06:00

