Catastrophe looms in Zimbabwe

As Zimbabwe enters the next phase of its coronavirus-induced lockdown — a partial but indefinite hold on economic activity — fears for the country’s economic future are rising.

The economy was already on a downward spiral prior to the global Covid-19 outbreak, suffering currency devaluation, a foreign-currency crisis, excessive infla- tion, high unemployment and low manufacturing output.

Last year, the economy shrank by almost 7%, according to the government (independent estimates put the decline at more than 10%). Now it’s warning of a much steeper slide.

"Cumulatively, Zimbabwe’s economy could contract by between 15% and 20% during 2019 and 2020. This is a massive contraction with very serious social consequences," finance minister Mthuli Ncube told international financial institutions in an April 2 letter seen by news agency Reuters.

"Zimbabwe desperately needs international support," he said, adding that the pandemic could "raise poverty to levels not seen in recent times".

On March 30, Zimbabwe followed SA into a three-week shutdown that, as in SA, was subsequently extended by a fortnight. In announcing the two-week extension on April 19, President Emmerson Mnangagwa allowed some easing of the lockdown, opening mines and tobacco auction floors, and allowing limited manufacturing.

Tobacco and mining are the country’s major foreign-exchange sources, having added $507m and $2.8bn respectively to the coffers last year.

Under the new rules, tobacco farmers will no longer need to travel to Harare to deliver their crop. Instead, they can take their produce to provincial depots to keep the capital uncongested, and to allow for stringent social-distancing measures. Miners, Mnangagwa said, should be screened for the coronavirus.

On May 16, Mnangagwa said the lockdown would be extended indefinitely — though this would be revisited every two weeks. He also further eased the restrictions, increasing operational hours of manufacturers, and of supermarkets and banks, which have been operating as essential services. The country’s informal economy, however, where most Zimbabweans work, remains shut.