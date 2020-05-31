Opinion

SECOND TAKE

CHRISTIAN SCIENCE MONITOR: Covid gives rise to long-delayed reforms

31 May 2020 - 21:53
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: KOPANO TLAPE/GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: KOPANO TLAPE/GCIS

Just a month ago in Africa’s largest economy, a reform that seemed impossible became possible. Nigeria ended subsidies that kept petrol prices low.

The government needed the revenue to deal with the Covid-19 emergency. It also began to make moves to reform its currency exchange rates and diversify its economy from a dependency on oil exports.

Across Africa, long-delayed reforms in governance are suddenly on the table. Both the challenge of the pandemic and the prospect of the continent’s first recession in more than 25 years have put leaders on notice. Even before the coronavirus crisis is over, civic activists and international creditors are demanding deep reforms in badly managed regimes.

In SA, this desire for structural change was echoed in a speech by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who also serves as the head of the 53-nation AU: “We are resolved not merely to return our economy to where it was before the coronavirus, but to forge a new economy in a new global reality.”

However, comprehensive reforms face a formidable obstacle in SA. It is well-documented that, after 26 years in power, the governing ANC is bloated with corruption and incompetence. Breaking its inertia will be a challenge even for Ramaphosa, who carries enormous credibility as a chief architect of SA’s democracy and for his success in business, but who seems little inclined to buck his party.

Then there are external constraints. For the first time, SA has asked for financial aid from the IMF to help support a post Covid-19 stimulus package. Nigeria has already received the largest IMF package for an African country — $3.4bn. 

African nations will need to draw on their previous experiences in making significant reforms. For SA, the relevant lesson is a recent one — the early post-apartheid years of the late 1990s when new institutions were formed.

The virus crisis is liberating many Africans to demand greater resilience in their societies. There is no shortage of ideas from civil society and financial institutions about how to build a stronger post-pandemic economy.

With the coronavirus exposing weak governance in Africa, its people are also tapping their strength to fix it. /Boston, May 21

Christian Science Monitor

DESERET NEWS: Pandemic aggravates mental health problems

Rise in Utah suicides shows need for further effort to promote awareness of psychological  wellbeing
Opinion
3 days ago

THE JAPAN TIMES: Recession looms over Japan

After annualised 3.4% GDP contraction in the previous quarter, a decline of more than 20% is forecast for April
Opinion
1 week ago

DAILY MIRROR: Blockade will hit East African trade

The instensification of the rivalry between Kenya and Tanzania will dampen efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic
Opinion
1 week ago

LA TIMES: Vaccine safety as important as speed

Operation Warp Speed seems connected to Trump's political calendar rather than science
Opinion
1 week ago

THE GUARDIAN: Worst is yet to come for UK economy

GDP fell nearly 6% in March and the Bank of England is warning of the worst recession in more than 300 years
Opinion
2 weeks ago

CHINA DAILY: US must stop crowing and start caring about its people

The Trump administration needs to boost Covid-19 testing, particularly in nursing homes and senior-care facilities
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LA TIMES: Anti-lockdown anti-vaxxers have no right to endanger others

Those wanting pandemic-related restrictions to go are not thinking about the collective
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
SA cannot shrug off smoking as a defence against ...
Opinion
2.
LETTER: Zondo commission comes to nought
Opinion / Letters
3.
WATCH: These are the political implications of ...
Opinion
4.
Almost 16-million people allowed back to work
Opinion
5.
SA’s economic decline has happened by design
Opinion

Related Articles

Nigeria braces for backlash as government ends fuel subsidies

World / Africa

About 190,000 African lives could be lost to Covid-19, WHO warns

World / Africa

Truck drivers spread coronavirus along East Africa’s transport corridors

World / Africa

Uganda’s HIV problem doubles-down on the Covid-19 pandemic

World / Africa

Second wave of infections closes markets and mosques in Senegal’s holy city

World / Africa

Cameroon president breaks long silence to talk of Covid-19

World / Africa

Uganda detains Stella Nyanzi over coronavirus lockdown protest

World / Africa

No longer making a living in Cairo’s City of the Dead

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.