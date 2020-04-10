Lockdown day 14: Latest coronavirus numbers

We asked British American Tobacco’s chief marketing officer, Kingsley Wheaton, why the group is so confident of its vaccine potential
Sandwiched between the before and the unknown after, the present offers a depressing picture of everything that’s wrong with the world
Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 1,934, an increase of 89 from the previous day
Why it is too early to claim victory just yet and why the toughest days lie ahead
Our latest issue offers a little bit of solace and luxury escapism during the pandemic
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.