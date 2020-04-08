The race for a Covid-19 vaccine: 5 things you need to know

The way it’s meant to work is, the genetic code is injected into a person and the body follows the instruction to create a small part of the SARS-Cov-19 virus. This prompts the human immune system to respond, and fight against the virus fragment

The US institution, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) are trialing just such a vaccine in Atlanta and Seattle.

Interestingly, that NIAID trial is also using existing technology from a never-before-used vaccine which was developed to fight against a different coronavirus that caused the Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). In that case, the vaccine wasn’t needed as MERS was brought under control. But the MERS vaccine technology has provided “a head start” for developing a vaccine candidate to protect against Covid-19, says trial head Dr Lisa A. Jackson.

J&J is using a different technology, which builds on the vaccine research done for Zika, Ebola, and HIV.

J&J’s Stoffels explains: “To create our SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate, we have removed part of the common cold genome so that the virus can no longer multiply — which created room to insert the gene encoding for a piece of coronavirus. So we have a common cold virus that, in its genetic material, holds a part of the coronavirus.”

Anthony Fauci, the director of NIAID said the Atlanta and Seattle Covid-19 trial was done in “record speed”.

​3) Safety can’t be rushed— but it also doesn’t take that long

Today, new vaccines can be designed in weeks using existing technology. But scientists have to follow volunteers for a few months to ensure they don’t develop an allergic reaction to the vaccine.

Dr. Wilbur Chen from the Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health at the University of Maryland said that reactions can occur within days or, alternatively, many months of vaccination. As a result, volunteers are closely monitored, and asked to measure any redness from the injection site and record the size and time of any swelling. Any fever or negative reaction is also documented.

Typically, safety trials start with a few dozen people and then shift to testing on hundreds of people. Chen explains: “If there is a rare 1-in-10,000 and or 1-in-100,000 event, it could be something we do not know about”. But, he adds: “adverse events are pretty rare.”

Scientists typically make a trade-off between a rare adverse effect against the protection a vaccine provides. “We would want to balance out the benefit of a vaccine saving lives, and a single rare adverse event,” says Chen.