DINNER PARTY INTEL: Egypt gives Netflix a black mark

The yields on longer dated South African debt may be as good as it gets, anywhere in the world. But the risks are legion
Eskom’s ex-CEO says he began working on his book soon after he took the helm — and he’s waiting for the grenades to land
Sale of cash-strapped property company's R11.2bn assets begins but long-suffering shareholders are likely to be left empty-handed
If you haven’t already done so, is it time to externalise your savings? Or is it too late to panic? We asked three top portfolio managers what they would do with R5m now
The sports stars who continue beyond a time when others have given up
1. Cleopatra colour clash
Cleopatra, immortalised by Shakespeare and Hollywood, has found new notoriety in her homeland. The recent Netflix portrayal of her as a black woman has caused a racial imbroglio in Egypt where she once reigned as queen. Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, the government agency in charge of heritage, declared the show a “falsification of Egyptian history” and there have been calls in the country to shut down the streaming service.
2. Best walks in South Africa
Two walks in the Western Cape have been included in the world’s best 35. The Robberg peninsula walk in Plettenberg Bay (9km, three to four hours, 27th place) and the Cecilia forest stroll in Cape Town (4.3km, about two hours, 29th) scored high for weather, distance and duration, though not so well on Instagram potential. The best was the Perito Moreno glacier trail in Argentina, which is 4.6km and takes 1½ hours.
3. Top dog
A petit basset griffon Vendéen (PBGV) named Buddy Holly was chosen as dog of the year last week at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. The show is considered the world cup of dogs. Buddy Holly, named after the rock & roll star, is the first PBGV to win the title.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Egypt gives Netflix a black mark
Documentary’s depiction of Cleopatra ignites race row and brings condemnation from Supreme Council of Antiquities
1. Cleopatra colour clash
Cleopatra, immortalised by Shakespeare and Hollywood, has found new notoriety in her homeland. The recent Netflix portrayal of her as a black woman has caused a racial imbroglio in Egypt where she once reigned as queen. Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, the government agency in charge of heritage, declared the show a “falsification of Egyptian history” and there have been calls in the country to shut down the streaming service.
2. Best walks in South Africa
Two walks in the Western Cape have been included in the world’s best 35. The Robberg peninsula walk in Plettenberg Bay (9km, three to four hours, 27th place) and the Cecilia forest stroll in Cape Town (4.3km, about two hours, 29th) scored high for weather, distance and duration, though not so well on Instagram potential. The best was the Perito Moreno glacier trail in Argentina, which is 4.6km and takes 1½ hours.
3. Top dog
A petit basset griffon Vendéen (PBGV) named Buddy Holly was chosen as dog of the year last week at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. The show is considered the world cup of dogs. Buddy Holly, named after the rock & roll star, is the first PBGV to win the title.
Hollywood writers blame streaming for reduced opportunities
Spain takes a dim view of Netflix crackdown
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Yes, it’s a dog’s life
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Liz Truss and the missing slippers
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Living the sweet life
DINNER PARTY INTEL: King Charles chooses quiche to mark his coronation
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Rugby seeks riches
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Little Karoo is wild at heart
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.