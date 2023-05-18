News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Egypt gives Netflix a black mark

Documentary’s depiction of Cleopatra ignites race row and brings condemnation from Supreme Council of Antiquities

18 May 2023 - 04:00
Adele James as Cleopatra in the dramatised Netflix documentary 'Queen Cleopatra'. Picture: NETFLIX
Adele James as Cleopatra in the dramatised Netflix documentary 'Queen Cleopatra'. Picture: NETFLIX

1. Cleopatra colour clash

Cleopatra, immortalised by Shakespeare and Hollywood, has found new notoriety in her homeland. The recent Netflix portrayal of her as a black woman has caused a racial imbroglio in Egypt where she once reigned as queen. Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, the government agency in charge of heritage, declared the show a “falsification of Egyptian history” and there have been calls in the country to shut down the streaming service.

2. Best walks in South Africa

Two walks in the Western Cape have been included in the world’s best 35. The Robberg peninsula walk in Plettenberg Bay (9km, three to four hours, 27th place) and the Cecilia forest stroll in Cape Town (4.3km, about two hours, 29th) scored high for weather, distance and duration, though not so well on Instagram potential. The best was the Perito Moreno glacier trail in Argentina, which is 4.6km and takes 1½ hours.

3. Top dog

A petit basset griffon Vendéen (PBGV) named Buddy Holly was chosen as dog of the year last week at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. The show is considered the world cup of dogs. Buddy Holly, named after the rock & roll star, is the first PBGV to win the title.

Hollywood writers blame streaming for reduced opportunities

Streaming services are crafting shorter series with fewer writers
World
1 week ago

Spain takes a dim view of Netflix crackdown

Crackdown on password-sharing leads to loss of 1-million viewers, according to market research group
News
3 weeks ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Yes, it’s a dog’s life

In New York, a wrinkled, heavy-jowled Trumpet became the first bloodhound to win the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
News & Fox
10 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: A Brigety too far ...
News & Fox
2.
Graskop not quite the Wild West
News & Fox / Trending
3.
By the numbers: What load-shedding does to your ...
News & Fox
4.
An integrated port system across the continent is ...
News & Fox
5.
A good week for John Steenhuisen
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Related Articles

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Liz Truss and the missing slippers

News & Fox

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Living the sweet life

News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: King Charles chooses quiche to mark his coronation

News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Rugby seeks riches

News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Little Karoo is wild at heart

News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.