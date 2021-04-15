News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R60m Constantia luxury villa

15 April 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town

PRICE: R60m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

This luxury villa occupies an elevated mountainside position with views across the Constantia valley to Table Mountain, and is currently a private guesthouse. The property has seven bedroom suites, various living areas and entertainment features such as a bar, wraparound terrace, solar-heated infinity pool, sauna and massage room. It has three boreholes and a generator. The price includes all furniture and Miele appliances.

WHERE: V&A Waterfront, Cape Town

PRICE: R7.75m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This two-bedroom apartment on the ground floor of the V&A Waterfront’s marina complex is close to restaurants, shops and other leisure activities. The unit is light and bright with views over the canal and has its own exclusive-use garden. A front patio leads onto one of the marina’s communal swimming pools. The unit has a storeroom and two secure undercover parking bays. All residents have access to the marina’s gym.

HOT PROPERTY: Spacious home in Stonehurst Mountain Estate

The four bedroom house has bespoke finishes, including Gaggenau appliances and Italian cabinetry
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: R15.9m private Stellenbosch retreat

This 1.5ha smallholding five minutes’ drive from Stellenbosch has sweeping views across the Rustenberg Valley national heritage site towards the ...
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Spectacular R120m Clifton duplex

This spectacular duplex penthouse in sought-after Eventide on Victoria Road comes with direct private access to Moses beach
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: Lockdown alcohol bans? The game has ...
News & Fox
2.
A bad week for Jacob Zuma
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
By the numbers: Global religious affiliation
News & Fox / Numbers
4.
Who will protect us from the protector?
News & Fox / Trending
5.
ENTREPRENEUR: PharmaGo founder Raees Carim
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: R56m Bishopscourt gentleman’s residence

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Fresnaye’s R69m Georgian-inspired villa

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: De Zalze Golf Estate’s R36.5m home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Clifton lock-up-and-go holiday apartment

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Lavish R65m ‘Gatsby’ mansion

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R45m contemporary masterpiece in Dainfern

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Pinnacle Point home in prime seafront position

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.