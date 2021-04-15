HOT PROPERTY: R60m Constantia luxury villa
WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town
PRICE: R60m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
This luxury villa occupies an elevated mountainside position with views across the Constantia valley to Table Mountain, and is currently a private guesthouse. The property has seven bedroom suites, various living areas and entertainment features such as a bar, wraparound terrace, solar-heated infinity pool, sauna and massage room. It has three boreholes and a generator. The price includes all furniture and Miele appliances.
WHERE: V&A Waterfront, Cape Town
PRICE: R7.75m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This two-bedroom apartment on the ground floor of the V&A Waterfront’s marina complex is close to restaurants, shops and other leisure activities. The unit is light and bright with views over the canal and has its own exclusive-use garden. A front patio leads onto one of the marina’s communal swimming pools. The unit has a storeroom and two secure undercover parking bays. All residents have access to the marina’s gym.
