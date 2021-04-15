HOT PROPERTY: R60m Constantia luxury villa

WHERE: V&A Waterfront, Cape Town

PRICE: R7.75m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This two-bedroom apartment on the ground floor of the V&A Waterfront’s marina complex is close to restaurants, shops and other leisure activities. The unit is light and bright with views over the canal and has its own exclusive-use garden. A front patio leads onto one of the marina’s communal swimming pools. The unit has a storeroom and two secure undercover parking bays. All residents have access to the marina’s gym.