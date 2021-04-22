News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Ultra-sophisticated R36m Hout Bay home

22 April 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Hout Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: R36m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

Nestled amid landscaped gardens on a large plot with mountain views, this ultra-sophisticated home, designed by Shaun Altendorff, has nine bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It offers a range of luxury features, including a chef’s kitchen with Gaggenau and Siemens appliances, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a meditation room and a gym. The property has a separate two-bedroom apartment, two staff quarters and garaging for four cars.

WHERE: Tamboerskloof, Cape Town

PRICE: R22m

WHO: RE/MAX Living

This contemporary, architecturally acclaimed home has an elevated position with expansive views. It has three en suite bedrooms, a guest cloakroom, a study, a top-notch chef’s kitchen with Miele appliances and open-plan living spaces that flow onto an outdoor entertaining area and pool. It comes with imported fittings, floor-to-ceiling windows and a centralised heating and cooling system.

HOT PROPERTY: R60m Constantia luxury villa

This property occupies an elevated mountainside position with views across the Constantia valley to Table Mountain, and is currently a private ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Spacious home in Stonehurst Mountain Estate

The four bedroom house has bespoke finishes, including Gaggenau appliances and Italian cabinetry
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: R15.9m private Stellenbosch retreat

This 1.5ha smallholding five minutes’ drive from Stellenbosch has sweeping views across the Rustenberg Valley national heritage site towards the ...
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: The R1 deal that could make or break ...
News & Fox
2.
Daniel Mminele: 15 months and out
News & Fox
3.
HOT PROPERTY: R60m Constantia luxury villa
News & Fox / Hot Property
4.
Hold the phone, LG makes a smart move
News & Fox / Digital
5.
A bad week for Zuma’s lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.