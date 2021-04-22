HOT PROPERTY: Ultra-sophisticated R36m Hout Bay home
WHERE: Hout Bay, Cape Town
PRICE: R36m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
Nestled amid landscaped gardens on a large plot with mountain views, this ultra-sophisticated home, designed by Shaun Altendorff, has nine bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It offers a range of luxury features, including a chef’s kitchen with Gaggenau and Siemens appliances, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a meditation room and a gym. The property has a separate two-bedroom apartment, two staff quarters and garaging for four cars.
WHERE: Tamboerskloof, Cape Town
PRICE: R22m
WHO: RE/MAX Living
This contemporary, architecturally acclaimed home has an elevated position with expansive views. It has three en suite bedrooms, a guest cloakroom, a study, a top-notch chef’s kitchen with Miele appliances and open-plan living spaces that flow onto an outdoor entertaining area and pool. It comes with imported fittings, floor-to-ceiling windows and a centralised heating and cooling system.
