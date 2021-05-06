HOT PROPERTY: R42m Constantia valley home

WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town

PRICE: R42m

WHO: Jawitz Properties

Set in the Constantia valley, this home offers three en suite bedrooms leading onto balconies, with vineyard and mountain vistas. The downstairs wing has two en suite guest bedrooms, a study, gourmet kitchen and entertainment lounge that opens onto an enclosed patio, which leads to a outdoor entertainment area and pool. A private wine cellar, double domestic quarters, borehole and state-of-the-art security complete the picture.