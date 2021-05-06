News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R42m Constantia valley home

06 May 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town

PRICE: R42m

WHO: Jawitz Properties

Set in the Constantia valley, this home offers three en suite bedrooms leading onto balconies, with vineyard and mountain vistas. The downstairs wing has two en suite guest bedrooms, a study, gourmet kitchen and entertainment lounge that opens onto an enclosed patio, which leads to a outdoor entertainment area and pool. A private wine cellar, double domestic quarters, borehole and state-of-the-art security complete the picture.

WHERE: Lombardy Estate, Pretoria

PRICE: R9.45m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

This contemporary four-bedroom home is situated in a country estate spanning almost 100ha of land on the eastern outskirts of Pretoria. The house has a large dining room with open fireplace, a formal lounge and family room, study, designer kitchen with breakfast nook, and a laundry and scullery. Other features include a guest suite, cinema room, braai room, bar and pool area.

