HOT PROPERTY: Plettenberg Bay’s R37.5m Georgian-style home

WHERE: Plettenberg Bay, Garden Route

PRICE: R37.5m

WHO: Seeff Property Group

This Georgian-style home is situated at the end of a cul-de-sac on its own peninsula jutting onto Plettenberg Bay’s Lookout beach. The property, which has 14 bedrooms as well as restaurant and dining facilities, is currently used as a bed and breakfast but is also suitable for an extended family. It has 180° views of the ocean, lagoon and the Tsitsikamma mountains.