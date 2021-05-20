HOT PROPERTY: Plettenberg Bay’s R37.5m Georgian-style home
WHERE: Plettenberg Bay, Garden Route
PRICE: R37.5m
WHO: Seeff Property Group
This Georgian-style home is situated at the end of a cul-de-sac on its own peninsula jutting onto Plettenberg Bay’s Lookout beach. The property, which has 14 bedrooms as well as restaurant and dining facilities, is currently used as a bed and breakfast but is also suitable for an extended family. It has 180° views of the ocean, lagoon and the Tsitsikamma mountains.
WHERE: Kyalami, Midrand
PRICE: R7.95m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac in the exclusive Intaba Estate in Kyalami, this double-storey family home has five en-suite bedrooms and a guest suite with a private patio. Multiple living rooms open via stacker doors to a large patio, rim-flow pool and landscaped indigenous garden. The property has garaging for four cars and double staff quarters.
