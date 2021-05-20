News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Plettenberg Bay’s R37.5m Georgian-style home

20 May 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Plettenberg Bay, Garden Route

PRICE: R37.5m

WHO: Seeff Property Group

This Georgian-style home is situated at the end of a cul-de-sac on its own peninsula jutting onto Plettenberg Bay’s Lookout beach. The property, which has 14 bedrooms as well as restaurant and dining facilities, is currently used as a bed and breakfast but is also suitable for an extended family. It has 180° views of the ocean, lagoon and the Tsitsikamma mountains.

WHERE: Kyalami, Midrand

PRICE: R7.95m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac in the exclusive Intaba Estate in Kyalami, this double-storey family home has five en-suite bedrooms and a guest suite with a private patio. Multiple living rooms open via stacker doors to a large patio, rim-flow pool and landscaped indigenous garden. The property has garaging for four cars and double staff quarters.

More hot property

HOT PROPERTY: R68m Franschhoek manor house

Set amid extensive gardens, a protea field, olive groves and orchid house on a 7.5ha property, the renovated manor house has multiple living and ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: R42m Constantia valley home

This house offers three en suite bedrooms leading onto balconies, with vineyard and mountain vistas
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Llandudno’s R19m luxury beach home

This property is on four levels and has six en suite bedrooms and multiple living and work-from-home spaces
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
In Heineken’s bid for Distell, Remgro and PIC ...
News & Fox
2.
Public sector wages: state your piece
News & Fox
3.
PODCAST: Localisation — is it siege or surge?
News & Fox
4.
PROFILE: Lunga Siyo, CEO of Telkom Business
News & Fox
5.
A bad week for Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: Ultra-sophisticated R36m Hout Bay home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R60m Constantia luxury villa

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Spacious home in Stonehurst Mountain Estate

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R15.9m private Stellenbosch retreat

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Spectacular R120m Clifton duplex

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R56m Bishopscourt gentleman’s residence

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Fresnaye’s R69m Georgian-inspired villa

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: De Zalze Golf Estate’s R36.5m home

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.