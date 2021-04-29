HOT PROPERTY: Llandudno’s R19m luxury beach home
WHERE: Llandudno, Cape Town
PRICE: From R19m
WHO: Pam Golding Auctions
This luxury beach home is on four levels and has six en suite bedrooms and multiple living and work-from-home spaces. The privately situated property has beautiful ocean views and is a short stroll from the beach. It has glass sliding doors on each level, opening onto wraparound decks. It also has a one-bathroom flatlet with private entrance and patio. The property will be sold on a nondistressed auction on May 12.
WHERE: Mossel Bay, Garden Route
PRICE: R3.75m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This beachfront property in Mossel Bay comprises a newly built four-bedroom house with various living areas that overlook a splash pool, fynbos valley and the ocean beyond. It is part of Springerbaai Eco Estate, one of several new gated communities in the area developed to meet growing demand from buyers who see Mossel Bay as a primary home destination.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.