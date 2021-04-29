News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Llandudno’s R19m luxury beach home

29 April 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Llandudno, Cape Town

PRICE: From R19m

WHO: Pam Golding Auctions

This luxury beach home is on four levels and has six en suite bedrooms and multiple living and work-from-home spaces. The privately situated property has beautiful ocean views and is a short stroll from the beach. It has glass sliding doors on each level, opening onto wraparound decks. It also has a one-bathroom flatlet with private entrance and patio. The property will be sold on a nondistressed auction on May 12.

WHERE: Mossel Bay, Garden Route

PRICE: R3.75m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This beachfront property in Mossel Bay comprises a newly built four-bedroom house with various living areas that overlook a splash pool, fynbos valley and the ocean beyond. It is part of Springerbaai Eco Estate, one of several new gated communities in the area developed to meet growing demand from buyers who see Mossel Bay as a primary home destination.

More hot property

HOT PROPERTY: Ultra-sophisticated R36m Hout Bay home

Nestled amid landscaped gardens on a large plot with mountain views, this ultra-sophisticated home, designed by Shaun Altendorff, has nine bedrooms ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: R60m Constantia luxury villa

This property occupies an elevated mountainside position with views across the Constantia valley to Table Mountain, and is currently a private ...
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Spacious home in Stonehurst Mountain Estate

The four bedroom house has bespoke finishes, including Gaggenau appliances and Italian cabinetry
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Why the housing market is steaming ahead
News & Fox
2.
SA’s fascination with Cuba continues
News & Fox / Trending
3.
Netflix, the content mill for Africa
News & Fox / Digital
4.
A bad week for India’s Narendra Modi
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
5.
Regen-Cov: A new Covid-fighting cocktail of hope
News & Fox

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: R15.9m private Stellenbosch retreat

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Spectacular R120m Clifton duplex

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R56m Bishopscourt gentleman’s residence

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Fresnaye’s R69m Georgian-inspired villa

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: De Zalze Golf Estate’s R36.5m home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Clifton lock-up-and-go holiday apartment

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Lavish R65m ‘Gatsby’ mansion

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.