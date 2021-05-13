HOT PROPERTY: R68m Franschhoek manor house
WHERE: Franschhoek, Cape winelands
PRICE: R68m
WHO: Seeff
Set amid extensive gardens, a protea field, olive groves and orchid house on a 7.5ha property, the renovated manor house has multiple living and dining rooms, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, cinema room and study that flow to a heated pool and pavilion room. Additional buildings include a guesthouse with three suites, a three-bed manager’s cottage plus three one-bed cottages and an office.
WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town
PRICE: R25m
WHO: Seeff
This front-row beach house in Bakoven is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac and offers unrivalled ocean views and beach-style living. The contemporary home has four bedrooms and generous open-plan indoor living areas that flow to a wind-protected sea-facing terrace and pool. Features include a fireplace, rainwater tank, double garage and additional parking.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.