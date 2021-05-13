News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R68m Franschhoek manor house

13 May 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Franschhoek, Cape winelands

PRICE: R68m

WHO: Seeff

Set amid extensive gardens, a protea field, olive groves and orchid house on a 7.5ha property, the renovated manor house has multiple living and dining rooms, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, cinema room and study that flow to a heated pool and pavilion room. Additional buildings include a guesthouse with three suites, a three-bed manager’s cottage plus three one-bed cottages and an office.

WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: R25m

WHO: Seeff

This front-row beach house in Bakoven is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac and offers unrivalled ocean views and beach-style living. The contemporary home has four bedrooms and generous open-plan indoor living areas that flow to a wind-protected sea-facing terrace and pool. Features include a fireplace, rainwater tank, double garage and additional parking.

More hot property

HOT PROPERTY: R42m Constantia valley home

This house offers three en suite bedrooms leading onto balconies, with vineyard and mountain vistas
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Llandudno’s R19m luxury beach home

This property is on four levels and has six en suite bedrooms and multiple living and work-from-home spaces
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Ultra-sophisticated R36m Hout Bay home

Nestled amid landscaped gardens on a large plot with mountain views, this ultra-sophisticated home, designed by Shaun Altendorff, has nine bedrooms ...
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

