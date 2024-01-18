News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Thabi Leoka

No PhD and no more Remgro directorship for economist

18 January 2024 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
Picture: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

A good week for Donald Trump

It was hardly unexpected, but Donald Trump’s victory in the Iowa caucuses this week was so overwhelming that there seems little to stop him from becoming the Republican candidate in the US presidential election in November. Voters in the state came out in numbers to support Trump, in spite of the bitter cold and his mounting legal jeopardy. Caucuses, unlike primaries in most other states, are quaint “neighbourly gatherings” and Iowa’s are a strong indication of how candidates will fare later in the race. All signs in Iowa point to Trump being a GOP shoo-in.

Picture: JEFFREY ABRAHAMS/GALLO IMAGES
Picture: JEFFREY ABRAHAMS/GALLO IMAGES

A bad week for Thabi Leoka

Thabi Leoka’s fall is as steep as it is unremarkable. South Africa has a history of overreached ambitions leading to a fall. Leoka was a respected economist — even “celebrated”, according to one print publication — serving on the president’s economic advisory panel, and on the boards of Remgro, MTN and Anglo American Platinum. But Business Day reported this week that Leoka may not actually have a PhD from the London School of Economics as she claimed. And if it’s found that she misrepresented her qualifications, her difficulties may not be over. The National Qualifications Framework Amendment Act says misrepresenting academic qualifications is a crime.

A good week for Kenny Fihla

Sim Tshabalala gives Fihla a ‘pronounced’ boost at Standard Bank
News & Fox
1 week ago

A good week for Gerco van Deventer

Gerco van Deventer free at last after six-year kidnap ordeal at the hands of Islamists
News & Fox
4 weeks ago

A good week for Roger Jardine

If he can get Change Starts Now across the advantage line, good on him
News & Fox
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
PROFILE: Sheldon Tatchell, founder and CEO of ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
2.
TECH REVIEW: My Family Cinema app — some ...
News & Fox / Gimme
3.
TECH REVIEW: See how your money grows with Franc ...
News & Fox / Gimme
4.
South Africa’s ICJ case polarises views
News & Fox
5.
PROFILE: Meet the principal & director at UCT ...
News & Fox

Related Articles

Economist Thabi Leoka may have committed perjury

Politics

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Fake PhD fiasco exposes governance flaws

Opinion / Columnists

Mystery of former Remgro director Thabi Leoka’s elusive PhD

National

Iowa Republican caucus-goers say Trump fit to be president if convicted

World / Americas

Trump retains big lead in Iowa poll for Republican nomination

World / Americas

Trump’s Iowa win boosts his status as Biden’s most likely US election opponent

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.