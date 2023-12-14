Roger Jardine is an easy target for those with little imagination — like Fikile “fixfokol” Mbalula. “Big business candidate”, “the billion-rand runner” and “parachute politician” were among the jibes we heard when news broke that Jardine would be on the stump in 2024. But the man has energy and charisma (or “rizz”, according to the word of the year). And he can think on his feet, as any rugby No 8 once nicknamed “Mexted” would. So if he can get Change Starts Now across the advantage line, good on him. The country could do with more such players.
Picture: Freddy Mavunda
A bad week for Bheki Cele
Speaking of which, who would have taken Bheki Cele to be a fan? Why else would he have accepted a free trip to France for the Rugby World Cup? “Free”, though, isn’t quite accurate; he needed a sidekick, which cost the government close to R500,000. Let’s hope he knew the rules — unlike that of his own department, after the police minister admitted last week that he had no idea why 4,000 police officers charged with crimes are still at work. Offside, minister.
A good week for Roger Jardine
