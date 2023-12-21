News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Gerco van Deventer

Free at last after six-year kidnap ordeal at the hands of Islamists

21 December 2023 - 05:00
Screengrab of Gerco van Deventer
Screengrab of Gerco van Deventer

Six years after being kidnapped in Libya, South African paramedic Gerco van Deventer, 48, was freed at the weekend, his release facilitated by Gift of the Givers. Van Deventer was seized in 2017 by an unnamed group and sold to militant Islamists linked to al-Qaeda in Mali, which then demanded a $500,000 ransom. Gift of the Givers, which oversaw his release on Mali’s border with Algeria, said he was returning to his wife and son in South Africa. The news was confirmed to the BBC by a Mali security source.

Picture: Brenton Geach
Picture: Brenton Geach

A bad week for Markus Jooste

Not even the southeaster that howls through his clifftop refuge in Hermanus would have put the wind up Markus Jooste as much as a recent announcement from Oldenburg in Germany. A prosecutor in that city’s regional court said an arrest warrant had been sought for the former Steinhoff CEO. This is the same court that sent former Steinhoff CFO Dirk Schreiber to jail in August. The warrant for Jooste won’t see him clapped in irons soon; extradition can be a tortuous process, as Ronald Lamola has found with the Guptas. But the law is closing in.

ALSO READ:

Gift of the Givers condemns killing of its head in Gaza

Humanitarian organisation says Ahmed Abbasi and his brother were killed by Israeli forces
National
1 month ago

IVO VEGTER: SA’s stance on Islamist extremism is dangerously conflicted

While the country has all but aligned itself with Hamas, it fights related zealotry in Africa and at home
Opinion
3 weeks ago

ROB ROSE: Scary October for Markus Jooste

The Steinhoff ghosts are abroad in this Halloween month
Opinion
1 month ago

EDITORIAL: South Africa’s white-collar fraud misfire

Prosecution rate is sadly lacking and NPA head’s arguments to the contrary are unconvincing
Opinion
1 month ago
