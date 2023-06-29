News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

Just a smallanyana shambles in Warsaw

29 June 2023 - 05:00
Picture: Masi Losi
Picture: Masi Losi

A good week for Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa might have forgotten what it is even like. Praise, admiration and applause, that is. After months of justifiable excoriation for a range of shortcomings — from indecision to mixing with the wrong crowd — he has nailed his colours to the renewable energy mast. Supporting the just energy transition (JET) is, of course, common sense, but Ramaphosa ran the risk of alienating his ally Gwede “Old King Coal” Mantashe. Yet the president showed gumption in clearing the runway for this JET during a summit in Paris last week.

Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Picture: Freddy Mavunda

A bad week for Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni evidently felt irked that nobody bought the presidency’s shameless spin about the “success” of the Russia “peace mission”. She lashed out at the media last week for concentrating on the “small matter” of the diplomatic shambles at Warsaw Chopin Airport rather than the meetings in St Petersburg and Kyiv. Well, she is the minister in the presidency — if she doesn’t want the country to be embarrassed globally, maybe she should have spoken up to stop the president taking his own private army to Poland with him.

also read:

‘Maybe we should not take the media on this kind of trip,’ says Ntshavheni

The minister in the presidency has condemned the media for focusing on ‘a small issue’ of an SA aeroplane grounded at a Warsaw airport
National
6 days ago

EDITORIAL: South Africa’s farce sans frontières

The ‘peace mission’ has exposed the government’s lack of understanding of the very basics of diplomacy
Opinion
1 week ago

Cyril Ramaphosa lays into the West in Paris for vaccine inequality

‘We felt like we were beggars when it came to vaccine availability,’ SA’s president said at the New Global Financing Pact summit in France
National
2 days ago

Richer nations benefit from assisting climate action in poorer ones, says Cyril Ramaphosa

Industrialisation and economic development of the global north was achieved at the expense of the global south, the president said
National
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Profile: Isaac Mophatlane
News & Fox
2.
Karoo small town aims to put a woman on the moon
News & Fox
3.
Sibongile Mani: A crook who craves the spotlight
News & Fox / Trending
4.
Expect a flood of droughts
News & Fox / Trending
5.
Cancer and the NHI: Will patients see better ...
News & Fox

Related Articles

A good week for Pick n Pay

News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Johann Rupert

News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Fikile Mbalula

News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Fulgence Kayishema

News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Angie Motshekga

News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Lawrence Mbatha

News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.