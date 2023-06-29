JSE’s only self-storage play cements its track record to deliver the goods come rain, shine or load-shedding
Fine for errant auditors soars to R5m — but will this stop the next Steinhoff?
Within four years South Africa will be short of R7.2bn in overall funding needed to contain HIV, TB and sexually transmitted infections, says a leading health economist
It’s the staple of every household, from All Gold Tomato Sauce to Albany Bread and Ace mealie meal. But the aristocrat of South Africa’s food sector has endured a grisly few years, punctuated by ...
The winner of the 2022 Standard Bank Young Artist for Visual Arts has launched a new exhibition at the National Arts Festiva that is deeply personal for her
A good week for Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa might have forgotten what it is even like. Praise, admiration and applause, that is. After months of justifiable excoriation for a range of shortcomings — from indecision to mixing with the wrong crowd — he has nailed his colours to the renewable energy mast. Supporting the just energy transition (JET) is, of course, common sense, but Ramaphosa ran the risk of alienating his ally Gwede “Old King Coal” Mantashe. Yet the president showed gumption in clearing the runway for this JET during a summit in Paris last week.
A bad week for Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni evidently felt irked that nobody bought the presidency’s shameless spin about the “success” of the Russia “peace mission”. She lashed out at the media last week for concentrating on the “small matter” of the diplomatic shambles at Warsaw Chopin Airport rather than the meetings in St Petersburg and Kyiv. Well, she is the minister in the presidency — if she doesn’t want the country to be embarrassed globally, maybe she should have spoken up to stop the president taking his own private army to Poland with him.
Just a smallanyana shambles in Warsaw
