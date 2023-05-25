News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Angie Motshekga

25 May 2023 - 05:00
Picture: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images
Picture: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images

A good week for Patricia de Lille

Patricia de Lille has not missed a beat since moving in to clean up the mess at South African Tourism (SAT). She pulled the carpet from under the silly Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal, began setting up a new board and has put a stop to a New York junket for three MPs that would have cost SAT about R500,000. The trip had been promised to MPs who serve on the tourism portfolio committee. Even if it wasn’t the intention, it would have compromised those members. Good on Auntie Pat for stopping it.

Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Picture: Freddy Mavunda

A bad week for Angie Motshekga

Whichever way she reads it, Angie Motshekga and her department of basic education are again failing South Africa’s children. When the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study revealed that our children came last in a study of reading ability conducted in 50 countries, she unashamedly reached for the most convenient excuse: Covid. Children learning to read need help to build their vocabularies and develop a passion for books. But in many homes there is not a single book to be found. Instead of throwing money at the problem, as Motshekga is inclined to do, how about throwing books at the kids?

ALSO READ:

De Lille: SA tourism bounces back with 102% increase in visitors

First-quarter tourism statistics reveal the country’s continued allure to visitors from the UK, the Americas and the rest of the Africa
National
2 weeks ago

Tourism is making a strong comeback, Ramaphosa says

About 5.7-million visitors arrived in SA last year -  an increase of more than 150% on the prior year
National
2 days ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Never mind blackouts and Russophilia — education is the disaster

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga’s speech makes it clear the government has no plan to address reading crisis
Opinion
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: Writing’s on the wall. Can anyone read it?

Covid compounded the literacy crisis in primary schools but the basic education department is missing in action, as usual
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: Crimea river
News & Fox
2.
PODCAST: Farm jobs in SA, Black Sea grain deal
News & Fox
3.
South African business schools shine in London ...
News & Fox
4.
WATCH: Why South African sex workers’ lives could ...
News & Fox
5.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: A name change at Stellies to ...
News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

Related Articles

A bad week for Lawrence Mbatha

News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Panyaza Lesufi

News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Alan Winde

News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Shamila Batohi

News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Glynnis Breytenbach

News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.