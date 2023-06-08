Pepkor was supposed to be THE defensive JSE retailer — but its share price crash in the wake of disappointing numbers is a sign of investor capitulation
Financially illiterate MPs are forcing the monster into life without any idea of how the country will pay for it
Construction of a space exploration facility will catapult the historic Karoo village from the Victorian era into the space age
Tsakani Maluleke appeared as a beacon last week to South Africans rapidly losing faith that our municipalities, and service delivery, can be saved. Here, the auditor-general tells the FM why there’s ...
Local upmarket café Coco Safar plans to go further
A good week for Fikile Mbalula
This magazine has had a lot to say about Fikile Mbalula’s habit of inserting his foot into his mouth before attempting speech — all entirely justified. So when the clown prince of ANC politics does anything positive, it’s entirely against the run of play. But his recognition that the country needs the return of a Scorpions-type crime-fighting unit is a welcome sign. It is also, of course, an implied criticism of the ANC’s efforts to kill the Scorpions in 2008 to protect its compromised leadership.
A bad week for Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa has again failed to take the nation into his confidence. Perhaps the biggest spectre over South Africa’s economy in recent times has been the country’s enigmatic relationship with Russia. The rand was torpedoed by reports that South Africa sold arms to Russia, while our efforts to protect Vladimir Putin are risking our preferential access to US markets. Yet Ramaphosa has no plans to release the inquiry report into whether we did actually ship arms to Russia. Haven’t we spent enough time in the dark?
A good week for Fikile Mbalula
His recognition that the country needs the return of a Scorpions-type crime-fighting unit is a welcome sign
A good week for Fikile Mbalula
A bad week for Cyril Ramaphosa
A bad week for Fulgence Kayishema
A bad week for Angie Motshekga
A bad week for Lawrence Mbatha
