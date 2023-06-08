News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Fikile Mbalula

His recognition that the country needs the return of a Scorpions-type crime-fighting unit is a welcome sign

08 June 2023 - 05:00
Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI

A good week for Fikile Mbalula

This magazine has had a lot to say about Fikile Mbalula’s habit of inserting his foot into his mouth before attempting speech — all entirely justified. So when the clown prince of ANC politics does anything positive, it’s entirely against the run of play. But his recognition that the country needs the return of a Scorpions-type crime-fighting unit is a welcome sign. It is also, of course, an implied criticism of the ANC’s efforts to kill the Scorpions in 2008 to protect its compromised leadership.

Picture: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Picture: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

A bad week for Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has again failed to take the nation into his confidence. Perhaps the biggest spectre over South Africa’s economy in recent times has been the country’s enigmatic relationship with Russia. The rand was torpedoed by reports that South Africa sold arms to Russia, while our efforts to protect Vladimir Putin are risking our preferential access to US markets. Yet Ramaphosa has no plans to release the inquiry report into whether we did actually ship arms to Russia. Haven’t we spent enough time in the dark?

ALSO READ:

A bad week for Fulgence Kayishema

Rwandan genocide accused arrested after evading capture for 22 years
News & Fox
1 week ago

A bad week for Angie Motshekga

Whichever way she reads it, Angie Motshekga and her department of basic education are again failing South Africa’s children
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

A bad week for Lawrence Mbatha

Army chief’s Russia trip leaves him under fire, but it’s even worse for his superiors
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Is there cholera in my water?
News & Fox
2.
Why GDP bump isn’t what it seems
News & Fox
3.
De Ruyter, a Shakespeare tragedy
News & Fox / Trending
4.
PODCAST: The DA bowls me over
News & Fox
5.
Karoo small town aims to put a man on the moon
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.