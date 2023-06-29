News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Life in Gauteng is not so bad after all

A survey has rated Joburg and Pretoria among the top three cities in Africa, along with Tunis

29 June 2023 - 04:00
Picture: GALLO IMAGES /LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Picture: GALLO IMAGES /LEFTY SHIVAMBU

1. Living in Africa

Joburg and Pretoria can’t be so bad. The Economist Intelligence Unit ranks the cities among the top three in Africa (Cape Town was not included) in its most liveable cities survey. The two scored 70 out of 100, similar to Tunis. Nine other African cities were rated, all of them in the low 60s. Vienna topped the list with 98.4 points.

2. Carrying on in Greece

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his centre-right party, New Democracy, won Sunday’s elections by a landslide. New Democracy won 40.5% of the vote, enough for Mitsotakis to govern without a coalition partner. The main opposition party, the left-wing Syriza, scored 17.8% and the centre-left Pasok was third with 12.1%.

3. Macron’s down-down

French President Emmanuel Macron does not come across as your regular rugger-bugger, but after the French Top 14 final he was accused of being one. He was caught on video after the match downing a beer in 17 seconds and slamming down the bottle on a table in the changeroom of the winning team, Toulouse, to the cheers of the players. Some killjoys accused him of “toxic masculinity”.

also read:

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Day of the jackal in Joburg

A black-backed jackal has been spotted in Joburg’s northern suburbs, with sightings in Craighall and Delta Park
News & Fox
1 week ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Shaken, but probably undeterred

Patrons of a Bedfordview bar were still drinking when an earthquake hit Boksburg early on Sunday
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: How to be a billionaire

Scriptwriters for the TV series ‘Succession’ were given lessons on what the extremely wealthy don’t do or know
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Profile: Isaac Mophatlane
News & Fox
2.
Karoo small town aims to put a woman on the moon
News & Fox
3.
Sibongile Mani: A crook who craves the spotlight
News & Fox / Trending
4.
Expect a flood of droughts
News & Fox / Trending
5.
Cancer and the NHI: Will patients see better ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.