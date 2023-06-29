JSE’s only self-storage play cements its track record to deliver the goods come rain, shine or load-shedding
1. Living in Africa
Joburg and Pretoria can’t be so bad. The Economist Intelligence Unit ranks the cities among the top three in Africa (Cape Town was not included) in its most liveable cities survey. The two scored 70 out of 100, similar to Tunis. Nine other African cities were rated, all of them in the low 60s. Vienna topped the list with 98.4 points.
2. Carrying on in Greece
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his centre-right party, New Democracy, won Sunday’s elections by a landslide. New Democracy won 40.5% of the vote, enough for Mitsotakis to govern without a coalition partner. The main opposition party, the left-wing Syriza, scored 17.8% and the centre-left Pasok was third with 12.1%.
3. Macron’s down-down
French President Emmanuel Macron does not come across as your regular rugger-bugger, but after the French Top 14 final he was accused of being one. He was caught on video after the match downing a beer in 17 seconds and slamming down the bottle on a table in the changeroom of the winning team, Toulouse, to the cheers of the players. Some killjoys accused him of “toxic masculinity”.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Life in Gauteng is not so bad after all
A survey has rated Joburg and Pretoria among the top three cities in Africa, along with Tunis
