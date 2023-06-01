News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Fulgence Kayishema

Rwandan genocide accused arrested after evading capture for 22 years

01 June 2023
A good week for Andy de Wet and Quinton Bean

Horticulturists Andy de Wet and Quinton Bean showed some flower power last week at the Royal Horticultural Society’s Chelsea Flower Show in London. Their agapanthus named Black Jack, created and cultivated over 18 years at two Gauteng nurseries, was named plant of the year at the show. The pair say they developed the deep purple flower, which is indigenous and drought-resistant, through “delicate processes”.

Fulgence Kayishema, 61, has been on the run since 2001. Wanted for his part in the massacre of Tutsis during the 1994 Rwanda genocide, he was arrested last week on a grape farm in Paarl. The former chief inspector of police in his homeland was working as a security guard. At his indictment, Kayishema was accused of the killing of about 2,000 people during the Rwandan civil war. He fled, hiding among refugees in several countries and using various aliases. Serge Brammertz, the UN tribunal’s chief prosecutor who led the hunt, said the response from South Africa and Eswatini had been slow, but local police were present at the arrest.

