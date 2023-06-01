The rand’s behaviour is the main determinant of our inflation rate — but Sarb is fooling itself if it thinks it can have a positive impact on the currency in any easily predictable way
It’ll take a miracle to keep Steinhoff alive — but the real interest is in what happens to former CEO Markus Jooste, who caused the mess in the first place
A group of farmers have resorted to fixing their own roads to get their goods to market. But lobbying the state and Sanral is also paying off
Company CEO Serame Taukobong is adamant that the ailing mobile operator is not up for grabs in its entirety. But it may look to boost its sustainability by holding on to the best parts, bringing in ...
A new and complex space race is happening — one that is being shaped by power and politics, writes Tim Marshall in The Future of Geography
A good week for Andy de Wet and Quinton Bean
Horticulturists Andy de Wet and Quinton Bean showed some flower power last week at the Royal Horticultural Society’s Chelsea Flower Show in London. Their agapanthus named Black Jack, created and cultivated over 18 years at two Gauteng nurseries, was named plant of the year at the show. The pair say they developed the deep purple flower, which is indigenous and drought-resistant, through “delicate processes”.
A bad week for Fulgence Kayishema
Fulgence Kayishema, 61, has been on the run since 2001. Wanted for his part in the massacre of Tutsis during the 1994 Rwanda genocide, he was arrested last week on a grape farm in Paarl. The former chief inspector of police in his homeland was working as a security guard. At his indictment, Kayishema was accused of the killing of about 2,000 people during the Rwandan civil war. He fled, hiding among refugees in several countries and using various aliases. Serge Brammertz, the UN tribunal’s chief prosecutor who led the hunt, said the response from South Africa and Eswatini had been slow, but local police were present at the arrest.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
A bad week for Fulgence Kayishema
Rwandan genocide accused arrested after evading capture for 22 years
A good week for Andy de Wet and Quinton Bean
Horticulturists Andy de Wet and Quinton Bean showed some flower power last week at the Royal Horticultural Society’s Chelsea Flower Show in London. Their agapanthus named Black Jack, created and cultivated over 18 years at two Gauteng nurseries, was named plant of the year at the show. The pair say they developed the deep purple flower, which is indigenous and drought-resistant, through “delicate processes”.
A bad week for Fulgence Kayishema
Fulgence Kayishema, 61, has been on the run since 2001. Wanted for his part in the massacre of Tutsis during the 1994 Rwanda genocide, he was arrested last week on a grape farm in Paarl. The former chief inspector of police in his homeland was working as a security guard. At his indictment, Kayishema was accused of the killing of about 2,000 people during the Rwandan civil war. He fled, hiding among refugees in several countries and using various aliases. Serge Brammertz, the UN tribunal’s chief prosecutor who led the hunt, said the response from South Africa and Eswatini had been slow, but local police were present at the arrest.
ALSO READ:
A bad week for Angie Motshekga
A bad week for Lawrence Mbatha
A bad week for Panyaza Lesufi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.