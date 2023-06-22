News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Pick n Pay

Hellmann’s mayonnaise is back on the retailer’s shelves

22 June 2023 - 05:00

Pick n Pay has picked up a ball, or rather a bottle, that Unilever dropped. Hellmann’s mayonnaise is back on the retailer’s shelves after it disappeared from Woolworths when the British-Dutch multinational decided there was not much call for it in South Africa. The abandonment was compared to the disappearance of Redro and Pecks Anchovette last year, with Thrupps and Woolworths attempting to replicate the vanished fish paste. Pick n Pay went for the real thing and coronation chicken aficionados will be pleased, but customers who crave it should be prepared to pay a premium price for the famous spread.

It has taken eight months, but the imposter running the Joburg Roads Agency has been fired. Tshepo Mahanuke claimed he had a degree from Harvard when he applied for the job and insisted on being addressed as “doctor” by staff when he was appointed, but did little to improve the city’s roads. He was suspended in November, but it took a long time to convince the city the man was a fraud. Not that his removal will fix any potholes.

