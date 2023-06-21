The residential developer has emerged as a more reliable dividend payer than many of the JSE’s beleaguered Reits
The ‘peace mission’ has exposed the government’s lack of understanding of the very basics of diplomacy
Ramaphosa is surrounded by mediocre people, all chosen by his good self, so he is almost constantly badly advised, says Peter Bruce
The retail group is bringing prices down by focusing on local manufacturing, having invested R1bn on rebuilding capacity in the sector
Constantia is often neglected in favour of its more famous Cape counterparts. But the wine farms that wowed Dickens and Napoleon deserve better
International diplomacy is sometimes about the small things: punctuality; the correct form of address; sensitivity to local customs — naming conventions, say.
It’s not about dropping 12 crates of weapons and 120 highly trained police and special forces personnel on the tarmac of a foreign country without the requisite permits...
EDITORIAL: South Africa’s farce sans frontières
