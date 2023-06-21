Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: South Africa’s farce sans frontières

The ‘peace mission’ has exposed the government’s lack of understanding of the very basics of diplomacy

21 June 2023 - 06:30

International diplomacy is sometimes about the small things: punctuality; the correct form of address; sensitivity to local customs — naming conventions, say.

It’s not about dropping 12 crates of weapons and 120 highly trained police and special forces personnel on the tarmac of a foreign country without the requisite permits...

