A good week for Johann Rupert

Billionaire says his golf estate paid its rates bills even though it received no services from the municipality

15 June 2023 - 05:00
Picture: BLOOMBERG/Alberto Bernasconi
A good week for Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert has played enough golf to spot a ringer. When a local municipality in Mpumalanga tried to stiff him for rates that were about four times higher than before, he called it out. The lot who run the council in Nkomazi, which includes Rupert’s Leopard Creek golf estate on the edge of the Kruger National Park, are probably trying their luck. But the billionaire pointed out that the council had lost a high court case on the matter and that he had been paying rates “out of goodwill” even though the municipality did not supply even basic services.

Picture: TWITTER/Kenny Kunene
A bad week for Gayton McKenzie

Well, what did you expect of a former bank robber? So much for Gayton “G-Mack” McKenzie, the self-proclaimed saviour of the Karoo and beloved political spawn of Rob Hersov. Not only did the R3m raised from a Patriotic Alliance (PA) gala dinner not find its way to the Central Karoo district municipality, to which it was promised, but Beaufort West, the town where he was once mayor, is still a potholed horror of decay and one of the auditor-general’s worst performers, countrywide. If there’s a photo op and some performative Twitter theatrics, you can bet the so-called kingmaker PA will be there. As for actual management? Not so much. 

A good week for Fikile Mbalula

His recognition that the country needs the return of a Scorpions-type crime-fighting unit is a welcome sign
A bad week for Fulgence Kayishema

Rwandan genocide accused arrested after evading capture for 22 years
A bad week for Angie Motshekga

Whichever way she reads it, Angie Motshekga and her department of basic education are again failing South Africa’s children
