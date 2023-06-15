A reader got into a debt hole during Covid. Some dedicated saving later and they’ve got the cash to pay it off in full — but at the expense of their bond
Those with the means are packing for Perth — and for Portland, Portsmouth and Portugal
Lost in jungles and on mountains, they had parents who showed them how to survive
The retail group is bringing prices down by focusing on local manufacturing, having invested R1bn on rebuilding capacity in the sector
Constantia is often neglected in favour of its more famous Cape counterparts. But the wine farms that wowed Dickens and Napoleon deserve better
A good week for Johann Rupert
Johann Rupert has played enough golf to spot a ringer. When a local municipality in Mpumalanga tried to stiff him for rates that were about four times higher than before, he called it out. The lot who run the council in Nkomazi, which includes Rupert’s Leopard Creek golf estate on the edge of the Kruger National Park, are probably trying their luck. But the billionaire pointed out that the council had lost a high court case on the matter and that he had been paying rates “out of goodwill” even though the municipality did not supply even basic services.
A bad week for Gayton McKenzie
Well, what did you expect of a former bank robber? So much for Gayton “G-Mack” McKenzie, the self-proclaimed saviour of the Karoo and beloved political spawn of Rob Hersov. Not only did the R3m raised from a Patriotic Alliance (PA) gala dinner not find its way to the Central Karoo district municipality, to which it was promised, but Beaufort West, the town where he was once mayor, is still a potholed horror of decay and one of the auditor-general’s worst performers, countrywide. If there’s a photo op and some performative Twitter theatrics, you can bet the so-called kingmaker PA will be there. As for actual management? Not so much.
A good week for Johann Rupert
Billionaire says his golf estate paid its rates bills even though it received no services from the municipality
A good week for Johann Rupert
A bad week for Gayton McKenzie
