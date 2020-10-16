News & Fox

Lockdown day 203: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 203 of the national lockdown

16 October 2020 - 06:00
Wowen on Farms Project are farmworkers from across the Western Cape who marched to Parliament in Cape Town to hand over a memorandum. Covid-19 has exacerbated the pre-existing job insecurity of farmworkers. Statistics show that 2 out of 3 people who lost their jobs as a result of Covid-19 were women. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER​
Wowen on Farms Project are farmworkers from across the Western Cape who marched to Parliament in Cape Town to hand over a memorandum. Covid-19 has exacerbated the pre-existing job insecurity of farmworkers. Statistics show that 2 out of 3 people who lost their jobs as a result of Covid-19 were women. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER​
Wowen on Farms Project are farmworkers from across the Western Cape who marched to Parliament in Cape Town to hand over a memorandum. Covid-19 has exacerbated the pre-existing job insecurity of farmworkers. Statistics show that 2 out of 3 people who lost their jobs as a result of Covid-19 were women. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER​
Wowen on Farms Project are farmworkers from across the Western Cape who marched to Parliament in Cape Town to hand over a memorandum. Covid-19 has exacerbated the pre-existing job insecurity of farmworkers. Statistics show that 2 out of 3 people who lost their jobs as a result of Covid-19 were women. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER​
Wowen on Farms Project are farmworkers from across the Western Cape who marched to Parliament in Cape Town to hand over a memorandum. Covid-19 has exacerbated the pre-existing job insecurity of farmworkers. Statistics show that 2 out of 3 people who lost their jobs as a result of Covid-19 were women. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER​
Wowen on Farms Project are farmworkers from across the Western Cape who marched to Parliament in Cape Town to hand over a memorandum. Covid-19 has exacerbated the pre-existing job insecurity of farmworkers. Statistics show that 2 out of 3 people who lost their jobs as a result of Covid-19 were women. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER​
Wowen on Farms Project are farmworkers from across the Western Cape who marched to Parliament in Cape Town to hand over a memorandum. Covid-19 has exacerbated the pre-existing job insecurity of farmworkers. Statistics show that 2 out of 3 people who lost their jobs as a result of Covid-19 were women. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER​
Wowen on Farms Project are farmworkers from across the Western Cape who marched to Parliament in Cape Town to hand over a memorandum. Covid-19 has exacerbated the pre-existing job insecurity of farmworkers. Statistics show that 2 out of 3 people who lost their jobs as a result of Covid-19 were women. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER​
Wowen on Farms Project are farmworkers from across the Western Cape who marched to Parliament in Cape Town to hand over a memorandum. Covid-19 has exacerbated the pre-existing job insecurity of farmworkers. Statistics show that 2 out of 3 people who lost their jobs as a result of Covid-19 were women. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER​
Wowen on Farms Project are farmworkers from across the Western Cape who marched to Parliament in Cape Town to hand over a memorandum. Covid-19 has exacerbated the pre-existing job insecurity of farmworkers. Statistics show that 2 out of 3 people who lost their jobs as a result of Covid-19 were women. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER​

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zuma a step closer to dreaded day in court
News & Fox / Trending
2.
PROFILE: Norman Drieselmann, the CEO who bought ...
News & Fox
3.
A bad week for Kebby Maphatsoe
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
4.
Lockdown day 201: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
5.
A good week for Shamila Batohi
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Related Articles

SA’s Biovac in talks to make vaccines for Covid-19

National / Health

Covid recovery: a dead cat bounce?

Features

Africa’s Covid catastrophe

Features / Africa

RAZINA MUNSHI: The former diplomat, imprisoned in China, who was told about ...

Opinion

Why Dlamini Zuma bungled state of disaster extension

Features

ROB ROSE: Thwarted by Ramaphosa’s glacial reforms

Opinion / Editor's Note

Covid-19: Examining theories for Africa’s low death rates

Opinion

How Covid changed the way SA handles its money

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.