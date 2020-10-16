Lockdown day 203: Pictures of the day
A round-up of the best pictures from day 203 of the national lockdown
16 October 2020 - 06:00
Wowen on Farms Project are farmworkers from across the Western Cape who marched to Parliament in Cape Town to hand over a memorandum. Covid-19 has exacerbated the pre-existing job insecurity of farmworkers. Statistics show that 2 out of 3 people who lost their jobs as a result of Covid-19 were women. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
