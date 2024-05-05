Pioneering cofounder of Nafcoc was also first chair of African Bank
Sam Motsuenyane who has died at 97 was the founding father of black business in South Africa
05 May 2024 - 05:57
Sam Motsuenyane who has died at 97 was the founding father of black business in South Africa.
He cofounded the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce (Nafcoc) and was the founding chair of African Bank, South Africa’s first black bank...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.