How Covid changed the way SA handles its money Despite reports of a rise in digital payments by consumers, the cash in circulation during the Covid-19 crisis has soared. Just how much has the pandemic changed the way SA handles its money?

Wyatt Hairdressing & Barbering, tucked away in the shade of Joburg’s 44 Stanley Avenue development, went cashless as soon as its doors reopened on June 23 with the easing of lockdown restrictions.

For owner Candice McKay the decision to dispense with coins and notes was prompted by the virus, but came with more than just hygiene considerations.