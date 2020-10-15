Features / Africa Africa’s Covid catastrophe The pandemic has taken a toll on Africa — but it also offers the opportunity for a wide-ranging reset in terms of political consciousness as well as economic and technological opportunities BL PREMIUM

Graffiti on a grey high school wall in the Senegalese capital of Dakar shows people in face masks, others coughing into their elbows and, a bit further on, hands reaching for sanitiser. "Duma virus," says a message in Wolof, a local language. "I am not a virus."

The street art is aimed at educating people about Covid-19, as well as de-stigmatising the virus.