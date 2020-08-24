Lockdown day 150: Pictures of the day
A round-up of the best pictures from day 150 of the national lockdown
24 August 2020 - 06:00
Many business in the hospitality industry have closed down because of the lockdown but not for far right, Cassandra Eichhoff, director of the Cape Town European Bartender School, who joined forces with (white t-shirt) Charne van Heerden, head bartender at The House of Machines, fellow mixologist Katlego Manyathi and The Pot Luck Club’s chef Rigo Eichhoff to a high-quality carwash service called The Cartenders to pay their bills. They apply their hospitality skills to a high-quality carwash service. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
