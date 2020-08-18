News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 144: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 589,886, there have been 477,671 recoveries and 11,982 deaths to date

18 August 2020 - 07:00

Lockdown day 144: Pictures of the day

Restaurants and bar owners in Cape Town's CBD get ready to serve their​ customers after President Cyril Ramaphosa allowed the resumption of alcohol ...
News & Fox
6 hours ago

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Lockdown day 144: Pictures of the day
News & Fox
2.
Lockdown day 144: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
3.
Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus ...
News & Fox
4.
Lockdown day 143: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
5.
Lockdown day 143: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Related Articles

ROB ROSE: Don’t think it’s the end of the nanny state

Opinion

TELITA SNYCKERS: With the ban lifted, what’s next for dirty tobacco?

Opinion

ROB ROSE: Heat rises, as Dlamini Zuma hits out at ‘unqualified’ Basson

Opinion

A new normal: Covid-proofed offices

Features

ROB ROSE: The lone insurer who defied peer pressure and paid Covid claims

Opinion / Editor's Note

LEBOGANG MOKOENA: Maybe maths is the problem

Opinion

Government’s R200bn Covid loan scheme under fire

Money & Investing

Lockdown economics: which SA online stores have made a mint

News & Fox / Digital

How Covid-19 might increase risk of memory loss and cognitive decline

Features

RAZINA MUNSHI: Covid-19: reason to hope?

Opinion

FRED KHUMALO: The secret behind the booze ban

Opinion / A Moveable Feast

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.