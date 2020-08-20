Features SA on the wrong side of recovery hopes SA’s rebound from the lockdown is looking weak and most analysts fear the country won’t recover to pre-crisis levels before 2023 BL PREMIUM

SA failed to return to its healthy pre-crisis growth path after the 2008 global financial meltdown. Instead, its growth potential more than halved. Covid-19 has further eroded that potential by destroying firms and jobs, fuelling concern that the country could take longer to recover from the pandemic than most.

Globally, the initial pick-up in activity has mostly been rapid, though fears of a second wave of infections and consumers’ innate caution are likely to prevent a fully V-shaped recovery around the world.